Hedget (HGET) Achieves Market Cap of $7.57 Million

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. Over the last week, Hedget has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedget coin can currently be bought for about $4.32 or 0.00009215 BTC on exchanges. Hedget has a total market capitalization of $7.57 million and approximately $162,881.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00062729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.69 or 0.00142196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00013349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $387.99 or 0.00827203 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00043716 BTC.

About Hedget

HGET is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Hedget Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

