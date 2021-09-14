Hegic Hits Market Cap of $109.95 Million (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Hegic coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hegic has a total market capitalization of $109.95 million and approximately $25.55 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hegic has traded 27.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00062487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00146373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013839 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.62 or 0.00817221 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00043440 BTC.

About Hegic

Hegic (HEGIC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 585,295,614 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars.

