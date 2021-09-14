HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $73.65

HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €73.65 ($86.65) and traded as low as €68.54 ($80.64). HeidelbergCement shares last traded at €68.70 ($80.82), with a volume of 530,035 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HEI shares. Nord/LB set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €83.70 ($98.47).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €73.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €74.35.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.