Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $86.66

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $86.66 and last traded at $86.21, with a volume of 903 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.40.

HLIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.44.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

