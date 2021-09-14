Helix (HLIX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,985.00

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded up 47.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Helix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Helix has a total market cap of $258,328.90 and $1,985.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Helix has traded up 76.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Helix alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00020667 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001239 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000134 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 125.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000140 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000742 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Helix Profile

Helix is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 35,175,767 coins and its circulating supply is 35,049,932 coins. Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.