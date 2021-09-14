HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Trading Down 1.1%

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY)’s stock price dropped 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.71 and last traded at $34.71. Approximately 14,810 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 954% from the average daily volume of 1,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.10.

HLLGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. downgraded HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group downgraded HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.41.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA engages in the development and manufacture of lighting technology and electronics components and systems for the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment develops, produces, and sells vehicle-specific solutions.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.