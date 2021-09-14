HelloGold (HGT) Trading Up 20.2% Over Last 7 Days

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 14th. One HelloGold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HelloGold has a market cap of $399,947.70 and $194.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HelloGold has traded up 20.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00064325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002830 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.73 or 0.00143094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.27 or 0.00803380 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00043863 BTC.

HelloGold is a coin. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 coins. HelloGold’s official message board is medium.com/hellogold . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HelloGold is www.hgfoundation.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HelloGold is a start-up that creates simple and accessible gold products for everyone, providing access to gold as a form of savings, loan collateral and remittance (value transfer). Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, HelloGold built the world’s first Shariah compliant gold digital application that changes the way you buy and sell gold. The Hello Gold foundation (HGF) is an organisation that was setup byu HelloGold to serve two primary objectives: Accelerate the use of blockchain technology for use by the mass marketExpand the availability of products that help the underserved and unbanked in emerging markets to have better and more affordable access to simple financial products beyond cash; i.e. providing the ability to diversify savings and better preserve wealth”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HelloGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HelloGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

