Hemp Naturals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPMM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hemp Naturals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPMM) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 3,200.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,706,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HPMM remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. 35,828,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,439,719. Hemp Naturals has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.06.

About Hemp Naturals

Hemp Naturals, Inc is a developmental stage company, which plans to research, develop, acquire, and sell products made of industrial hemp. It will offer nutritional hemp health supplements; hemp shakes and or food; and beauty supply products. The company was founded on November 13, 2015 and is headquartered in Sunny Isles Beach, FL.

