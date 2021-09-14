HempCoin (THC) Market Capitalization Tops $2.84 Million

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded 42.4% higher against the US dollar. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and approximately $10,788.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HempCoin

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 263,380,219 coins and its circulating supply is 263,245,069 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

