Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Shares Down 0.9%

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) fell 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.74 and last traded at $26.77. 3,843 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 12,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hengan International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Get Hengan International Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.22. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.722 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Hengan International Group’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

About Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY)

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.