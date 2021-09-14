Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,800 shares, an increase of 1,865.6% from the August 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of HENKY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.89. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Societe Generale lowered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

