Hermez Network (HEZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $24.58 Million

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 14th. One Hermez Network coin can currently be bought for about $5.23 or 0.00011217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $24.58 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00060272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.81 or 0.00143316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013542 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.11 or 0.00768136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

HEZ is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Hermez Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

