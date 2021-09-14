Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) will announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heska’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Heska posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 287.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Heska had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.82 million. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HSKA shares. Guggenheim upgraded Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Heska has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.02. The company had a trading volume of 430 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,327. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1,347.47 and a beta of 1.72. Heska has a 1-year low of $93.26 and a 1-year high of $275.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98.

In related news, CFO Catherine Grassman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total value of $1,301,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,516.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $270,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,044.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,105,190 in the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Heska by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,764,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,415,000 after buying an additional 59,872 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Heska by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 875,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,456,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heska by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,522,000 after buying an additional 28,291 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Heska by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,108,000 after acquiring an additional 44,710 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

