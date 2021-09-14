Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Hess were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HES. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 254.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,298,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,733 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 10.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,264,000 after acquiring an additional 926,040 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 37.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,098,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,239,000 after acquiring an additional 840,161 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,579,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,526,956,000 after acquiring an additional 662,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth $46,730,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $71.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.04 and a 200 day moving average of $76.32. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $91.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. Research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.13%.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $13,386,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,272,731. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HES. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.56.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

