Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. Sells 16,512 Shares

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HPE stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.75. 12,650,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,955,042. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPE. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Amundi acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $226,562,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,439,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,053,121,000 after acquiring an additional 12,162,366 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 130.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,759,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520,797 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,188,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 29.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,525,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

