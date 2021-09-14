Hiblocks Price Tops $0.0048 on Top Exchanges (HIBS)

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 14th. Hiblocks has a market cap of $44.23 million and approximately $333,685.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiblocks coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hiblocks has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00080431 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.04 or 0.00121274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.14 or 0.00170378 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,025.39 or 0.99980518 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,392.21 or 0.07212158 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $420.78 or 0.00894621 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Hiblocks Coin Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Hiblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

