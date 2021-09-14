High Income Securities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PCF)

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

Shares of High Income Securities Fund stock remained flat at $$9.95 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 93,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,672. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.49. High Income Securities Fund has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $10.07.

In other news, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 12,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $123,059.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 73,596 shares of company stock valued at $727,512 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in High Income Securities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of High Income Securities Fund worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

