High Performance Blockchain (HPB) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.93 Million

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded up 20.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. High Performance Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $10.93 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One High Performance Blockchain coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, High Performance Blockchain has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00010307 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00042646 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain Profile

HPB is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader . The official website for High Performance Blockchain is www.gxn.io

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

