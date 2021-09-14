Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Short Interest Update

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 625,000 shares, an increase of 4,210.3% from the August 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 468,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 292.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.87. 515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,672. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.99. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

