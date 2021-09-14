Highlander Capital Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Highlander Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 18,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,998,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,175,000 after purchasing an additional 67,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 58,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 20,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.48. The company had a trading volume of 153,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,722,807. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $138.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.35. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

