Highlander Capital Management LLC Sells 148 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Highlander Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.9% of Highlander Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,876.30, for a total transaction of $39,948,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total transaction of $119,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 464,489 shares of company stock worth $333,347,366. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,866.01. The company had a trading volume of 17,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,735. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,755.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,461.94. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

