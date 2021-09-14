Highlander Capital Management LLC Sells 3,450 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Highlander Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Sealed Air during the second quarter worth $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Sealed Air during the second quarter worth $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Sealed Air by 32.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air during the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Sealed Air by 23.6% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SEE shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 6th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.13.

Sealed Air stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.45. 14,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,808. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $62.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 25.08%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.