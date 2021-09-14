HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 398 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $1,580,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $4,616,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.7% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 67.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,867.19 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,172.29 and a 1 year high of $1,940.99. The company has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 94.77, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,813.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,565.94.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,786.60.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 25,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total transaction of $468,581.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,571 shares in the company, valued at $68,721,179.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

