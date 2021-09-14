HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 68,720 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,280 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,720 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 46.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UBS Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in UBS Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 40,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 31,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in UBS Group by 125.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 32.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.09 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

Shares of UBS opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.