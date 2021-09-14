HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 18,760 Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 1.71% of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $858,000. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,960 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 220.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,960,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FXB opened at $133.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.06. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust has a 52 week low of $122.82 and a 52 week high of $137.13.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

