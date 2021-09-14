HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 430.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,627 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 71.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 7,106 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 30.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $192.32 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.98 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.27 and its 200 day moving average is $197.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.55.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.93.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

