HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,639 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $83,145,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,565,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,941 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,371,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 232.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,699,000 after buying an additional 1,088,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 171.8% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 272,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after buying an additional 652,654 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.08.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

