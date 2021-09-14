HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 217.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $48.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.95. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $49.89.

