HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 1,134 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDY. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 345.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TDY opened at $428.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $301.76 and a 52-week high of $465.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $446.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $425.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. On average, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.00.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

