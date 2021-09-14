HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 130,056 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 1,056.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,056 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 189,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,726 shares in the company, valued at $913,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $139,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $271,660. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKT stock opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.05, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.03. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $22.40.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 4.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SKT. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

