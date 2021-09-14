HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 1,629 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVLR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Avalara by 16.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,297,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,690 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Avalara by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,219,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,642,000 after acquiring an additional 360,554 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Avalara by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,210,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,919,000 after acquiring an additional 217,048 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Avalara by 400.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,584 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,377,000 after purchasing an additional 36,246 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AVLR opened at $183.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.51. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. Analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.13.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.54, for a total transaction of $4,756,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 586,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,010,344.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total value of $264,146.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,038,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,835 shares of company stock worth $12,998,484. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

