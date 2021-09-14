HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 24,883 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 63.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,883 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Main Street Capital worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 9.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter worth $330,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 371,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after purchasing an additional 159,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $41.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.66 and its 200-day moving average is $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $26.68 and a 52 week high of $43.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.51.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.56 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 126.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

