HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 802 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.9% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.69.

Shares of ESS opened at $324.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $324.23 and a 200-day moving average of $301.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $337.43.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total transaction of $846,046.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,778.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total value of $3,104,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,198. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

