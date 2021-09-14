HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 14.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its position in Republic Services by 7.4% during the second quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 617,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,952,000 after purchasing an additional 42,345 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $124.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.18 and a 1-year high of $126.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.93.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.