HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 139.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,869 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 85.1% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $50.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.80. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.91 and a 12-month high of $52.68.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.