HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nikola were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKLA. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Nikola by 702.7% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,660,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457,471 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,247,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,820 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Nikola during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,337,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the 1st quarter worth $5,987,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Nikola by 256.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 495,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 356,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. Nikola Co. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.48.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 491,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $5,219,744.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 8,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $90,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,190,728 shares of company stock valued at $63,440,033 in the last 90 days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.70.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

