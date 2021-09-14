HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in DISH Network by 14.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in DISH Network by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in DISH Network by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DISH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Redburn Partners started coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 price objective for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.46.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.53 and a 200-day moving average of $41.12.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

