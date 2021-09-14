HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period.

VPU stock opened at $148.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.22. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.34 and a fifty-two week high of $152.65.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

