HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 415.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 22,280 shares in the last quarter.

IWX opened at $67.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.09. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $68.62.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

