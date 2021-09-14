HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) by 199.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,258 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.64% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIQ opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

