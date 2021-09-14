HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,150 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.07% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 84,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 163,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 100,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter worth about $375,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $32.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.89. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $32.74.

