HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 24,392 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,392 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $55.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.10. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.05 and a 12-month high of $55.67.

