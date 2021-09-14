HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 67,916 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 290.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,916 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,229,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,254,000 after acquiring an additional 270,544 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,952,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,703,000 after purchasing an additional 20,645 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,938,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,743,000 after buying an additional 139,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,836,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,799,000 after acquiring an additional 169,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,235,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,966 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:REET opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.53. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $29.81.

