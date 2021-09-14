HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 442.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,130 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,435 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,354.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 761.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RUN. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.29.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $375,358.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,958 shares in the company, valued at $9,339,633.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $3,808,805.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,669,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,360,274.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 173,519 shares of company stock worth $8,435,549 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $45.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.95 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.37 and a 200 day moving average of $50.04. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

