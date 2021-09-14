HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,253 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 459.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

WTRG opened at $47.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $51.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,550. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WTRG. Barclays decreased their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

