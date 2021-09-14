HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 10,748 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,748 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ in the first quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ in the first quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in LKQ by 268.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in LKQ by 38.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $50.95 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $53.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average of $47.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

