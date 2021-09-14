HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 17,982 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,982 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 8.47% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter valued at about $528,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at about $240,000.

NYSEARCA UFEB opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.24. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $27.70.

