HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 7,292 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,292 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,419,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,475,000 after acquiring an additional 565,548 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 329.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 611,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after purchasing an additional 469,170 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $24,732,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,771,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,745,000 after purchasing an additional 271,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1,232.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 290,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,632,000 after purchasing an additional 268,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $75.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.85 and its 200-day moving average is $82.02. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 68.17%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNW. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.48 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.45.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.