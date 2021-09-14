HighTower Advisors LLC Takes $2.61 Million Position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 53,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMEOV. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Vimeo during the second quarter worth $122,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000.

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Vimeo in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.08.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

