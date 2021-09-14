Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Holdings Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,683 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 29,545 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HRC opened at $151.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.36. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.31 and a 52 week high of $152.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HRC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $1,155,726.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $344,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

